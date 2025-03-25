Kolkata, Mar 25 (PTI) The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) on Tuesday urged Governor CV Ananda Bose to initiate the process of appointing a permanent vice-chancellor immediately.

In a letter to Bose, the chancellor of the varsity, JUTA president Partha Pratim Biswas said the lack of permanent leadership is creating several administrative and academic challenges, which, if not addressed immediately, could have long-term negative consequences.

"Without a permanent vice chancellor, decision-making processes are being delayed, affecting crucial aspects such as faculty recruitment, academic policy implementation, and overall governance. The uncertainty in leadership is also impacting the morale of both faculty members and students, leading to disruptions in the academic environment," he said.

"Moreover, the absence of a stable administration may affect the university's reputation and its ability to attract quality students and researchers," he added.

The varsity has been functioning without a permanent VC for over one and a half years with Bhaskar Gupta working as the officiating vice chancellor.

Governor Bose recently said he was aware of the prevailing situation in JU and "a decision will be taken at the earliest in the best interest of the institution and every stakeholder".

JUTA also drew the attention of Education Minister Bratya Basu to the issue a few days back.

