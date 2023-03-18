Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 18 (ANI): Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Sri Adhokshajanad Dev Tirthji Maharaj met the Jammu Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday at Raj Bhawan.

"Shankaracharya Swami ji held discussions with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha about the promotion and preservation of the spiritual and cultural heritage of Jammu Kashmir", the official press release said.

LG Sinha also sought the blessings of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Adhokshajanad Dev Tirthji Maharaj for the peace and prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

LG Sinha on Friday also met Abdul Ghani Kohli who is an MLA from the Kalakote constituency in the Rajouri district.

Jammu & Kashmir Nationalist People's Front (JKNPF) president Sheikh Muzaffar also called on the LG Sinha and briefed him about the public issues and demands of the people in the Anantnag district.

A delegation of JKSSB aspirants also met Lt Governor. The aspirants demanded the quick completion of the selection process of the Jammu and Kashmir service selection board (JKSSB) exams.

Earlier Jammu & Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha on March 15 said that there will be no compromise on transparency and merit days after the state service selection board suspended the exams for various posts till further orders. (ANI)

