Puri (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has apologised and sought forgiveness from devotees, following a stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, in which at least three people died. He further directed the authorities to initiate action against those responsible.

Posting on social media platform X, Chief Minister Majhi said, "Due to the intense eagerness among devotees to have a glimpse of Mahaprabhu at Sharadhabali, an unfortunate incident occurred because of the resulting jostling and chaos. Personally, my government and I seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees. We express our condolences to the families of those devotees whose lives were lost at Sharadhabali and pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant them the strength to bear this profound sorrow."

Also Read | Puri Temple Stampede: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Seeks Forgiveness From Jagannath Devotees, Tender Apology for Stampede During Jagannath Rath Yatra.

He added that an investigation will be conducted into the security lapse and action will be taken against those responsible.

"This negligence is unforgivable. An immediate investigation into the security lapse will be conducted, and I have directed that necessary steps be taken to initiate exemplary action against those responsible," Majhi's X post read.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Self-Styled Godman Arrested in Pimpri-Chinchwad for Black Magic, Asks Visitors to Engage in Sexual Acts With Sex Workers and Watches Act Secretly on Phone.

Earlier on Sunday, speaking to ANI over the phone, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said that the state DGP has been sent to the site of the incident.

The Odisha Minister said, "It is an unfortunate incident. We are taking note of that. I spoke with the CM this morning. We are taking stringent action. DGP has been sent to the spot."

"Three people have passed away because of suffocation in the huge gathering. Six to seven people are injured. I am moving to Puri. I am monitoring the situation over the phone. We are trying our best to manage the crowd. Additional police have been deployed. The reasons for the incident are being investigated," Harichandan said.

"The situation is now under control and the people are having darshan...", he added.

"The situation is being monitored," the minister said, adding that he is rushing to Puri himself and that stringent action will be taken against those responsible."

Around six to seven people were injured and they are alright now," Harichandan further said.

Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania rushed to the Gundicha Temple to assess the situation at the spot.

The mishap took place early this morning near the Gundhicha Temple in Puri. During the annual Rath Yatra, massive crowd of devotees pull the holy chariots of the three deities - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Shubhadra which are taken to the Gundicha Temple, a short distance from the Jagannath Temple. The three deities spend a week at the Gundicha Temple before returning to Jagannath Temple. this year the Rath Yatra commenced on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)