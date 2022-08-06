New Delhi, August 6: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday won the vice presidential election by bagging more than 500 votes, while opposition candidate Margaret Alva polled less than 200 votes, sources said. Sources said after counting of 725 votes that were polled, as many as 15 were found to be invalid.

As many as 55 MPs did not vote in the vice presidential election held from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday. Vice President Election 2022 Results Live Updates: NDA Candidate Jagdeep Dhankar Declared Vice President of India, Defeats Opposition Candidate Margret Alva by 346 Votes.

The Trinamool Congress, which has a total of 36 MPs, including 23 in Lok Sabha, had abstained from the election. However, two of its MPs had cast their ballots.

