New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday hailed 'Operation Sindoor' carried out by the Indian armed forces which hit terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In a post on X, the minister wrote "Jai Hind !" along with an image of the Indian tricolour.

Shekhawat also shared a poster bearing the words 'Operation Sindoor'.

In retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the defence ministry said in a statement issued at 1.44 am.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

One Nepalese national was also killed in the dastardly attack.

"Earlier through surgical and air strikes, India has sent a message to the world that anti-India activities, whether emanating from Indian soil or from outside the country, India will not tolerate it now," Shekhawat had told reporters in Delhi a day after the Pahalgam attack.

He had also asserted that his ministry would do its best to "minimise the dent" on tourism in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the attack.

