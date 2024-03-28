Banda (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was admitted to a hospital in Banda district after his health deteriorated again, his lawyer said on Thursday.

Naseem Haider, Ansari's lawyer, said he was informed by the jail authorities that the gangster-turned-politician was taken to the Banda Medical College but no further information was provided.

On Tuesday, Ansari was taken to a hospital from Banda jail and was later discharged.

According to jail sources, Ansari's condition deteriorated on Thursday evening after which he was rushed to the hospital.

Ansari has served as an MLA from Mau several times.

