Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) dismissed two more constables from the force in connection with the Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting case on Sunday.

The incident dates back to July 31, last year when four persons on board a moving train from Jaipur to Mumbai were shot dead by Chetan Singh, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, in Maharashtra, an official said.

According to the RPF official, the constables dismissed on Sunday faced the axe for not performing their duty, failing to protect the slain passengers, and running for cover instead of stopping the errant personnel.

Both of them were also deployed on duty that day along with Chetan Singh, the official added.

The constables who were dismissed are identified as Amey Acharya and Narendra Parmar.

According to Western Railways, the constable identified as CT Chetan, opened fire and shot at four passengers, including an RPF assistant sub-inspector (ASI) inside the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express Train after it crossed Palghar Station in Maharashtra.

A case has been registered on the same day against Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan in Maharashtra for allegedly shooting four persons onboard a moving train from Jaipur to Mumbai.

The FIR has been registered at Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai against the constable identified as Chetan Kumar under sections 302, Arms Act and Railway Police Act, said Mumbai GRP.

On November 23, Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh filed for bail before the Dindoshi Session Court in Maharashtra.

The accused in his bail plea filed through lawyers Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal, has claimed that he is suffering from mental illness.

A Mumbai court on December 2, adjourned the bail plea of dismissed Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh. (ANI)

