Jodhpur/Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court has sought an affidavit from the state finance secretary on how the quantum of compensation is decided and the scheme under which it is sanctioned in incidents where the government has no role or fault.

Justice Dinesh Mehta of the Jodhpur bench referred to the reported "agreement" between the government and the demonstrators who were seeking a special package for those affected by the Bhungra gas cylinder blast.

The December 8 cylinder blast triggered a fire leaving about 50 people injured. At least 35 had succumbed by Monday.

Taking suo motu note of the matter, the judge referred the matter to the chief justice for listing before an appropriate bench for hearing.

Assistant Attorney General Sandeep Shah said that the court has taken offence at the way people create chaos to build pressure on the government for giving compensation and job in any incident the government has no role or fault.

“The court asked how and from which account the compensation was given. How the quantum of the compensation is decided and why should the government pay it,” said Shah.

Rajput community members, its leaders and public representatives had organised a sit-in under the banner of Bhungra Sangharsh Samiti.

It was finally called off after three days following a reported assurance of an ex-gratia of Rs. 17 lakh for the families of the victims and a government job to the next of kin by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot himself on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot demanded that the central and state governments give a special package to families affected by the Jodhpur tragedy.

Pilot has written to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in this regard.

In the letter to the Union Minister, Pilot demanded that maximum financial compensation should be given to the families.

Similarly, in the letter to Chief Minister Gehlot, Pilot urged the state government to give financial compensation to the families of the deceased and to the injured under a special package.

He also demanded that the state government ensure employment to at least one member from the families of the deceased and injured.

He said that many of the injured are in serious condition.

“The victims of this heart-wrenching tragedy in village Bhungra should be supported by giving them maximum financial compensation,” Pilot wrote in the letter.

