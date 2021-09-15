New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging "hypocrisy and double standards" on the issue of environment protection.

He alleged that on one hand, the prime minister posed as an environmental champion globally, on the other hand, his government was harassing NGOs agitating against expansion of coal mining.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 Mini & iPhone 13 With A15 Bionic Processor & Smaller Notch Launched, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

"The PM poses as a great environmental champion globally. But at home his government is harassing and intimidating NGOs agitating against the expanding use of coal and coal mining," he said on Twitter.

"Double standards and hypocrisy making a mockery of our democracy too," Ramesh alleged.

Also Read | Apple iPad & iPad Mini With A13 Bionic SoC Launched; Prices Start From $329.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)