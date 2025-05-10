New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately convene an all-party meeting and hold a special session of Parliament after India and Pakistan agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air.

Ramesh said the government must take political parties into confidence and collectively address the pressing national security challenges.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Ceasefire Deal: Both Sides To Stop All Firing and Military Action, Says MEA Shortly After US President Donald Trump's Announcement.

He also called for a dedicated parliamentary session to deliberate on recent developments, including the terror attack in Pahalgam and its aftermath.

"In view of the unprecedented announcements from Washington, DC, there is now a need, more than ever before, for the PM to chair an all-party meeting and take the political parties into confidence. A special session of Parliament should be convened to discuss the events of the last eighteen days, beginning with the brutal Pahalgam terror attacks and the way forward, and to demonstrate a collective resolve," posted Jairam Ramesh on X.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Ceasefire Deal: Pakistani DGMO Dials His Indian Counterpart, Both Sides Agree To Halt Military Operations, Announces Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

In a crucial step toward de-escalation, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air--effective from 1700 hours IST.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said," India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that both countries had agreed to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.

"Over the past 48 hours, VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik. I am pleased to announce that the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site. We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace," he said.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on May 2. The attack had killed 26 people. India had struck nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan. This saw Pakistan up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)