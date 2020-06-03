India News | Jaisalmer Hottest in Rajasthan with 41.7 Degree C

Jaipur, Jun 3 (PTI) Jaisalmer on Wednesday emerged as hottest place in Rajasthan, recording maximum temperature of 41.7 degree Celsius.

Barmer, Bikaner, Kota, Jodhpur and Jaipur recorded maximums of 41.2, 40.7, 40.4, 38.4 and 37.8 degrees while the day temperature in Ajmer, Churu and Dabok (Udaipur) was 37.2, 37 and 36 degrees respectively, Met Department said on Wednesday.

Several places in the state, meanwhile, received light to moderate rains between Tuesday evening and Wednesday, the weathermen said, adding maximum of rainfall, 3 cm, was recorded in Kapasan (Chittorgarh) while Chhoti Sadri (Pratpargarh), Saipau (Dholpur), Relmagra (Rajsamand), Bhadesar (Chittorgarh) recorded 2 cm rains.

Some other places too received some rains below 2 cm during the period, they said.

Jaipur and Jodhpur also received 0.9 and 0.2 mm rains till evening since morning on Wednesday.

The department has predicted rainfall at many places in the state in the next couple of days.

