New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides held talks on Tuesday during which they reviewed bilateral ties and vowed to step up cooperation in the economic sphere and in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A warm virtual meeting with FM @Christodulides of Cyprus. Reaffirmed our deep and historical friendship. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation and discussed major regional and global developments," Jaishankar tweeted after talks.

Conversation reflected our shared perspectives, he added.

In a virtual meeting, both ministers undertook a detailed review of bilateral ties, underpinned by long-standing historical and friendly relations as well as commonality of views on major international issues, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The two ministers appreciated the upward trajectory in the bilateral ties witnessed in the recent years and agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, economic cooperation and people to people ties, the MEA said.

Possibilities of cooperation to counter the COVID-19 pandemic were also discussed, it said.

Jaishankar and Christodoulides also discussed a wide range of regional and multilateral issues especially in the context of India's membership in the UN Security Council.

Both ministers discussed India-EU relations and agreed to work closely in the context of the forthcoming India-EU leaders summit proposed to be held in Portugal in May 2021, it said.

During the meeting, Cyprus also conveyed its decision to join the International Solar Alliance.

