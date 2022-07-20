New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held extensive talks with visiting Namibian Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah focusing on further broadbasing the overall bilateral ties.

The two sides also signed three agreements providing for cooperation in areas of wildlife conservation, forensic sciences and allowing employment for spouses and dependents of their diplomats.

Ndaitwah also met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

"Pleased to meet Namibian DPM and Minister of International Relations Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah this morning. Appreciate @byadavbjp joining us," Jaishankar tweeted.

Ndaitwah, who is also Namibia's foreign minister, is on a visit to India from July 17 to 21 primarily to attend the 17th CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership.

"The visiting Deputy Prime Minister also had business meetings covering several sectors of the economy including small industries, renewable energy, agricultural equipment and technology, startups and vaccine manufacturing among others," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The visit by the Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of Namibia is expected to give a strong fillip to the bilateral relations between the two countries," it said.

