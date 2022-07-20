Agartala, July 20: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 and went in self isolation at his home.

Tagging the COVID-19 report, the Chief Minister tweeted: "I've been tested COVID-19 positive today. I am absolutely fit & fine with no symptoms. I humbly request all those who've come in contact with me to take necessary precautions." Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says ‘Please Be Careful And Mask Up’

Saha, who is himself a dental surgeon, recently attended several party and official programmes in different parts of the state.

In view of the rising fresh cases of COVID-19, the Tripura government has taken several steps including making wearing of face masks mandatory in public places from July 12. The positivity rate in the state increased to 10.86 per cent on Wednesday from 0.93 per cent on July 1. With 1906 active cases on Wednesday, in all, 365 people have tested positive during the past 24 hours.

