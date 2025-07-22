Jajpur (Odisha) [India], July 22 (ANI): A 15-year-old girl's alleged rape case has been registered in Jajpur, with the victim's statement recorded before the POCSO Court on Monday. The incident reportedly occurred on July 3, involving two trainers from the Jajpur Hockey Training Centre and an accomplice.

Speaking to ANI, Public Prosecutor Rajeeb Mohanty said, "The incident took place on the evening of July 3, when the victim was on her way home on bicycle after her training from the Jajpur Hockey Training Centre. Two trainers at the Hockey centre and their compliance asked the victim to leave the cycle aside and go with them. The 15-year-old victim went into a lodge with them."

He further added that the victim's mother informed the sports officer of Jajpur, and a formal complaint was lodged with the police on July 20.

"The victim told her mother that the three raped her there. Her mother informed the sports officer of Jajpur about it. On July 20, the victim filed a complaint with the police. A case was registered against the under sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act.Today, the victim was brought to the POCSO Court and her statement was recorded... None of the accused has been arrested yet," Mohanty added.

On Monday, the Odisha police said that a 15-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by three, including her two hockey coaches, in Odisha's Jajpur district, said an official.

According to the FIR, on July 3rd at 7:00 PM, Coach Sarthak contacted the complainant, asking her to meet for training, citing a vacancy. She informed Coaches Sidharth Rout and Sandip Swain, who advised her to go. However, due to being late, she didn't accompany them. Later, when she was heading home, Sarthak, Sandip, and Sagar allegedly restrained her, forcibly took her to Jyoti Lodge on a motorcycle, and physically assaulted her against her will. They also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to her family.

The police imposed sections 70(2), 351(2), 74(3)(5), and 6 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The officials further informed that the survivor was a hockey trainee for the past two years.

An official further informed that, "A 15-year-old minor Hockey trainee girl from a minor community was gang raped by her coaches and associates in a lodge in Jajpur. After lodging an FIR by the victim, the Jajpur police arrested two accused coaches, and one of them ran away. The police imposed Sections 70(2), 351(2), 74 (3)(5), and 6 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanghita. The victim girl had been taking training for the last two years." (ANI)

