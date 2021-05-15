Chandigarh, May 15 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday slammed the BJP-led Union government for the questioning of Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV by the Delhi Police about the assistance provided by him to people during the COVID-19 crisis.

Jakhar alleged that the Centre that has “completely failed” to protect people from coronavirus is “stooping too low in harassing” the people who are sincerely engaged in public service.

He condemned the Delhi Police questioning Srinivas B V, saying he was at the forefront of coordinating coronavirus relief.

“In this crisis of coronavirus where the people were facing an unprecedented medical emergency, the Modi government was working to destroy the democratic values and the high traditions of the country, instead of caring for the betterment of all and service to humanity,” he alleged in a statement here.

Srinivas BV on Friday had said the Delhi Police's Crime Branch had questioned him about the assistance being provided by him to people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jakhar said had Prime Minister Narendra Modi made timely preparations to tackle the crisis, the situation would not have been this frightening.

The biggest tragedy is that rather than being commended, the frontline activists serving people in this difficult time are being “harassed” by the Delhi Police, he said.

He said that the questioning of Srinivas about the resources arranged to help the needy during the crisis has once again exposed the “arrogance” of the BJP government and its "disregard" for the public interest.

