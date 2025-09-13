Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri met the Union Minister of Water Resources C.R. Patil at his residence in Delhi and reported losses the Jal Shakti Vibhag suffered during the last three years, amounting to approximately Rs 4,000 crores, as per a release.

Agnihotri urged the Union Minister to extend a generous hand towards Himachal in view of the huge Natural Calamity the State has faced during the monsoons. He stated that the losses suffered by the State were unprecedented, and the heavy brunt was faced by the State's Jal Shakti Vibhag.

Also Read | US Labels India a 'Central Pillar' in Indo-Pacific Strategy, but Donald Trump’s Tariff Measures Undermine Key Goals, Says Report.

He briefed the Union Minister that this year alone, the Jal Shakti Vibhag had suffered losses of Rs 1291.51 crores. He urged the release of funds to the tune of Rs 1,227 crores, which was required for completion of the ongoing schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Agnihotri advocated for releasing the funds under the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), taking into account the grave situation faced by Himachal Pradesh due to flash floods and heavy disasters.

Also Read | Punjab Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA Manjinder Lalpura Sentenced to 4 Years Imprisonment in Molestation Case.

He also stressed the need to relax the norms under PDNA so as to expedite the restoration work and also insisted on the release of central assistance for ongoing irrigation projects under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna (PMKSY) on priority.

The Union Minister was apprised that till date only Rs 100 crore had been received out of Rs 697 crore approved for the water supply Sector for the year 2023, though the losses faced were to the tune of Rs 2,132.70 crores in the year 2023 itself.

"This is hampering the progress of restoration works", he remarked.

The Deputy CM also urged for early approval of a scheme for the Modernisation of Command Area Development in various clusters of Haroli Block of Una, estimated to cost Rs 9,778.00 lakh, for which the Union Minister assured his approval on priority.

Agnihotri advocated for early release of funds for the already approved 11 flood protection projects, as maximum devastation has been observed along the river banks. He said that the Jal Shakti Vibhag has prepared a detailed project report for Rs 1795 crores for channelisation after conducting model studies from the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) and requested the Union Minister to release the same at the earliest.

He also underlined the need for channelisation of the River Beas in view of its strategic importance, as the Kullu-Manali Airport and the Chandigarh-Leh National Highway lie on the banks of this river. He further added that channelisation of this river would ensure safe movement of Tourists, besides transportation of Horticulture produce from the Kullu and Lahaul valley.

The Union Minister assured that he would look into the matter and consider the demands sympathetically, and would surely approve the finances for the much-needed projects catering to public interest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)