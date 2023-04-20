Chandigarh, Apr 20 (PTI) Eight candidates filed their nominations for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll on the last day of filling the papers on Thursday, officials said.

With this, a total of 31 people have filed their nominations.

The scrutiny of nominations will be done on April 21 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 24, they said.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

Polling would be held on May 10 and counting of votes would be done on May 13.

The election observers reviewed the arrangements, preparedness and ongoing poll process on Thursday, besides giving directions to nodal officers to ensure a close vigil on poll-related activities to ensure a smooth election.

The Election Commission has deputed 2006-batch IAS officer Pritam B Yashvant as general observer besides 2006-batch IPS officer Ujjwal Kumar Bhowmik as police observer and 2012-batch IRS officer Rajiv Shankar Kittur as expenditure observer.

The observers also held a detailed review meeting with Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, SSP (Rural) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar and other senior officers.

General observer Yashvant directed officials to take action without delay if any violation of the model code of conduct was reported.

The observers also instructed the teams to monitor expenditure of candidates and parties.

Singh told the observers that there are 16,18,512 electors in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency till date. Of them, 38,313 were above the age of 80 years and 10,526 voters were persons with disabilities.

He informed the observers that assistant returning officers of all nine assembly constituencies along with the police officers concerned were working in tandem to ensure peaceful conduct of the bypoll.

As many as 1,972 polling stations are in the Lok Sabha constituency, said the deputy commissioner adding that 542 critical polling booths had been identified, where all requisite arrangements were being put in place.

The district election officer also mentioned that there would be a dedicated woman-only polling station, which is to be managed by women and all nine assembly constituencies would have one each such station.

One polling station would be setup in the local Pingalwara Ghar, which is also to be managed by Divyang persons (persons with disabilities), he added.

Chahal and Bhullar briefed the observers about the steps being taken to maintain law and order.

