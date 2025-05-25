Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], May 25 (ANI): Jalandhar Commissionerate police arrested a peddler and recovered 13 kilograms of heroin and Rs 22,000 drug money, a police official said.

Director General of Police, Punjab - Gaurav Yadav, said in a post on social media platform X on Sunday, "Acting swiftly on forward and backward linkages, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police recovers 8 Kg Heroin, 2 illegal pistols, 3 luxury cars following the arrest of Shivam Sodhi @ Shiva with 5 Kg heroin a few days back"

"The arrested accused's disclosures led to the arrest of his aide Barinder Singh @ Babbu, from #Phagwara with 1 Kg Heroin, 2 illegal .32 bore pistols, and 6 live cartridges. Total recovery: 13 Kg #Heroin, 2 illegal weapons, 6 live rounds, Rs22,000 drug money & 3 luxury cars," DGP added in his post.

FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at PS Division No. 8, #Jalandhar. Shivam & Barinder have multiple FIRs already registered against them, he added.

Earlier on Saturday, continuing its crackdown on narcotics and properties acquired through drug-related activities, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation demolished the property of a known drug peddler, Sunny, with assistance from the local police.

Commissioner of Police GS Bhullar, present at the demolition site, said, "Earlier, this area was a drug hotspot. Now, the people are happy here as their children are not addicted because the availability of drugs is almost zero here."

He added, "Today, the Municipal Corporation ordered the demolition of the property of a notorious drug peddler, Sunny. The Municipal Corporation asked for the police's help. So, we are present at the spot."

Meanwhile, in a targeted operation based on intelligence inputs, Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered a packet of suspected heroin weighing approximately 567 grams near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar district on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Punjab Frontier, BSF, the search operation was launched in a suspected area near the village Mahawa. During the search, troops recovered one packet of suspected heroin weighing approximately 567 grams. (ANI)

