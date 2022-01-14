Jallikattu Competition Begins at Avaniyapuram Village in Madurai

Madurai, January 14: Jallikattu competition began today at 8 am amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Amid loud whistles, applause and cheers at Avaniyapuram village in Madurai district, as many as 300 bulls were let out into the arena of bull tamers.

The Tamil Nadu government had allowed Jallikattu with 300 bulls and 150 spectators. However, hundreds of villagers gathered on roofs and outside at Avaniyapuram to watch the events.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Jallikattu competition is underway in Avaniyapuram area of Madurai pic.twitter.com/gbFiyEe6Ly — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

During the event, one participant suffered from a respiratory problem and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

A bull owner said, "Coronavirus is quickly spreading in the state. However, we are happy that the government has allowed the conduct of Jallikattu in the state."

The Jallikattu event organisers have announced gift hampers like gold coins, washing machines, cars and bikes. Every year during Pongal, Jallikattu competition is conducted in villages of Tamil Nadu.

