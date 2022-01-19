Jalna/Aurangabad, Jan 19 (PTI) The NCP and Congress on Wednesday emerged victorious in three out of five nagar panchayats, while the BJP and Shiv Sena claimed majority in one local body each in Maharashtra's Jalna district. Out of 17 seats, the NCP bagged 10 seats, while the Sena retained seven in Ghansawangi nagar panchayat, an official said. In Tirathpuri, the NCP won 11 seats, Sena got three, BJP two and one seat went to an Independent candidate, he said. The Ghansawnagi and Tirathpuri nagar panchayats fall in the Ghansawangi Assembly segment, which is represented by state Health Minister Rajesh Tope. The elections were a test for Tope and his arch-rival the Sena's Hikmat Udhan, who gave him a tough fight in the last Assembly election. The BJP received a jolt in Jafrabad, where the NCP and Congress won seats six each, while the saffron party could only bag one seat and four seats were won by Independent candidates, the official said. Jafrabad falls in the Bhokardan Assembly segment, which is represented by Union minister Raosaheb Danve's son Santosh Danve. The Sena emerged triumphant in Mantha nagar panchayat, which comes in the bastion of BJP leader Babanrao Lonikar, by winning 12 seats. The BJP and Congress bagged two seats each and the NCP got only one seat, the official said. The BJP bagged nine seats in Badnapur nagar panchayat, controlled by party MLA Narayan Kuche, while the NCP got five, Congress one and two seats went to Independents, he said. The AIMIM and Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, who had tried their luck in the elections, did not open accounts. Meanwhile, the Sena has won 11 out of 17 seats in Soyegaon in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, while the remaining seats were bagged by the BJP.

Also Read | 5G Internet Scare: Air India Cancels 8 US Flights; DGCA Working to Overcome Situation.

After the win, State minister and Sena leader Abdul Sattar said if the three parties -- Sena, NCP and Congress -- had fought the polls as Maha Vikas Aghadi, the BJP would have not bagged a single seat. “The allied parties of the MVA should fight according to their strength (in a specific area). If not, it will benefit BJP,” he said. In Palam nagar panchayat of Parbhani, the NCP won 10 out of 17 seats, while Mahadev Jankar-led Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP) bagged four seats, the BJP won one seat and Independents won two seats, an official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to Jointly Contest 403 Seats with Apna Dal, Nishad Party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)