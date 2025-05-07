New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Syed Sadatullah Hussaini, President of Jamaat-E-Islami Hind, on Wednesday supported Operation Sindoor, which struck nine terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan.

According to his statement, Hussaini called terrorism a "heinous crime against humanity" and emphasised that its eradication was essential for the peace and security of the country.

"Jamaat-e-Islami Hind considers terrorism a serious threat and a heinous crime against humanity, and deems its complete eradication essential for the safety, security, and peace of the country and its people," he said.

The President of Jamaat-E-Islami Hind added that the entire country, regardless of religion or community, stood behind the armed forces and security agencies.

"The action taken by the country's armed forces and security agencies against terrorism is being supported by the entire country, across all religions and communities. The people of India stand united with our forces," he said.

However, Hussaini also cautioned against using national security issues to stir division.

"At the same time, we stress that in this critical moment, all citizens must unite and face this challenge unitedly. Exploiting a national security issue for spreading division or communal tension is against the interest of the country and must be unequivocally rejected," he said.

Hussaini appealed to political, social, and religious groups to act responsibly, saying, "We appeal to all political, social, and religious organisations and groups to maintain the country's unity, communal harmony, and mutual respect, and to demonstrate collective solidarity and responsible citizenship."

Earlier today, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Col Sofiya Qureshi, said that 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected to prevent damage to civilians and their infrastructure.

"The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives," she said.

Meanwhile, during the press briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented the videos of the destruction of terror camps, including from the Muridke, where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, received training. Other than Muridke, Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala and Markaz Abbas, Kotli and Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot were targeted in the strikes conducted by the Indian Army, Col Qureshi informed.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the attack on Pahalgam was driven by an objective of undermining the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said. (ANI)

