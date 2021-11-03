By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested one Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district in the case of arranging fake Indian identity documents for other members of the banned outfit who had illegally entered India.

Also Read | Karnataka BJP Leader Papa Reddy Slaps, Hits Policemen During Protest in Raichur.

NIA conducted searches and arrested the Bangladeshi JMB operative named Md Abdul Mannan Bachu, current resident of Chhoto Masjid, Panchghara, South 24 Parganas.

The JMB operative was arrested in case of online recruitment and radicalisation by the banned outfit, the agency said on Wednesday, adding "Bachu was involved in arranging fake Indian identity documents for the terrorists of JMB who had illegally entered into India."

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN Gets Emergency Use Listing Approval From WHO.

The case relates to the conspiracy of online radicalisation and recruitment of vulnerable Muslim youth by JMB and Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) in India and Bangladesh, the NIA said.

On August 6, the NIA had registered the case and has so far arrested five JMB operatives.

Search conducted on Tuesday led to the recovery of electronic devices, fake Indian Voter ID cards, Aadhaar Cards and other incriminating documents for illegal acquisition of Indian identity by Bangladeshi national, said the agency.

It is suspected that the terrorist may have links with Al-Qaeda and Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI) and was setting up terror modules in West Bengal, as per sources.

A number of JMB operatives, including Indians, were arrested in West Bengal in the past few years.

The JMB, which carried out a terror attack at a popular cafe in Dhaka in 2016 in which 22 people, including 17 foreigners, were killed, is trying to spread its tentacles in India, the NIA had said in 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)