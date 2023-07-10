New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday decided to write to all chief ministers informing them about the Muslim community's stand on the Uniform Civil Code and urged lawmakers from across parties to speak out against the code's "negative effects" in the forthcoming Parliament session.

Days after the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's Arshad Madani faction submitted its response on the Uniform Civil Code to the Law Commission, the other faction led by Mahmood Madani sent its views to the panel on Monday.

The working committee of the Jamiat (Mahmood Madani faction) also decided to meet President Droupadi Murmu on the UCC issue, a statement by the Muslim organisation said.

In an "important decision" taken at the meeting, the Jamiat said public demonstrations on UCC should be avoided, but people from various social strata and powerful figures should be invited to attend representative programmes and events at the central and state levels.

The body also suggested that Muslim and non-Muslim lawmakers from across political parties should be consulted and encouraged to speak out against the UCC's negative effects in the forthcoming Parliament session.

Jamiat chief Mahmood Madani presided over the executive committee meeting, where a thorough debate focused particularly on the Uniform Civil Code took place, the statement said.

In the Jamiat's response to the Law Commission, several pieces of evidence and arguments to buttress the Muslim Personal laws' claims about women's rights were presented, it said.

Mahmood Madani said the issue is not only connected to the identity of Muslims but also other faith groups.

According to the working committee, the next Friday, July 14, will be observed as "prayer day" in the context of UCC.

In the meeting, a proposal to bifurcate Jamiat Ulama-i-Andhra Pradesh and Telangana into separate units was also adopted.

The 22nd Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process on a UCC by seeking views from the stakeholders, including members of the public and recognised religious organisations.

A UCC refers to a common set of laws that is applicable to all citizens of India and is not based on religion, and deals with marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption among other matters.

