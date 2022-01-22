Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh on Saturday reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming Republic Day and directed officers to erect checking points at select places and intensify patrolling at highways and in border villages, an official spokesperson said.

The meeting was attended by Jammu-based officers of police, CID, security forces, Central Armed Police Forces and intelligence agencies, the police spokesperson said.

The main Republic Day function will be held at M A Stadium here and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will take the salute and inspect the march past.

Security arrangements in and around the venue have already been made. The arrangements that shall be made on the day of the Republic Day function on January 26 at the stadium were reviewed during the meeting, the spokesperson said.

He said the ADGP stressed the need for proper and intensive foot patrolling and surveillance in areas in and around the stadium and regular checking of hotels and other lodgements besides joint checking at select places in border areas so that anti-national and anti-social elements trying to sneak into the city are intercepted well in time.

On the border management front, Singh asked the officers to erect checking points at all the possible infiltration routes and at roads originating from border areas.

The ADGP also called for the intensification of night patrolling on national highways and said any infiltration-related inputs should be shared with all the concerned agencies in real time.

"All border police stations and police posts, village defence committees should be strengthened and proper briefing should be given to them by supervisory offices regarding nature/importance of duties to be performed by them," Singh said.

The ADGP also stressed the need for timely intelligence collection and sharing, proper coordination among all the agencies including Army, paramilitary forces, traffic and security wings in their respective areas of jurisdiction for the smooth conduct of the Republic Day event, the spokesperson said.

