Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 6 (ANI): On the occasion of Ram Navami, devotees visited the ancient Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar on Sunday to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Shankaracharya Temple sits atop the Shankaracharya Hill and is one of the oldest and most revered temples in the region. Among the visiting devotees was Aarti, a devotee from Kerala, who shared her joy and gratitude at being present at the temple on such an auspicious day.

"I am very grateful to have come here on this day as it's Ram Navami. We all know it's happy to start the day with it. This is a peaceful temple, and we could enjoy each and every moment peacefully with our God, Shiva. I'm very grateful to be here as I am here for the first time. I am happy," she said.

Meanwhile, in Katra, large numbers of devotees gathered at the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple on Sunday to mark Navami, the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, with special prayers and rituals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the greetings of 'Ram Navami'and wished for fresh enthusiasm in the lives of countrymen.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. May this holy and sacred occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth festival bring new consciousness and fresh enthusiasm into all your lives and continuously provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!"

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her best wishes on the occasion, emphasising the values exemplified by Lord Ram.

Taking on X, she wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all countrymen on the holy festival of Ram Navami. This festival gives the message of religion, justice and duty. Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram has presented high ideals of sacrifice, commitment, harmony and bravery to mankind."

"His concept of good governance, i.e. Ram Rajya, is considered ideal. I wish that on this auspicious occasion, all countrymen take a pledge to work together for the creation of a developed India," the post added on X.

Ram Navmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad.

The ninth day of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Siddhidatri, regarded as the ninth form of Goddess Durga. The name "Siddhidatri" means the giver of spiritual and meditative powers. She is often depicted seated on a lotus and is believed to have vanquished the demon Mahishasura on this day. Hence, it is also known as 'Maha Navami.'

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga. (ANI)

