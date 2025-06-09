Flames engulf the Kaldi forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. (Photo/ANI)

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the Kaldi forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Udhampur on Monday afternoon, officials said.

According to locals, the fire erupted at around 4-4.30 pm.

"A fire broke out around 4-4:30 in the evening. Since then, we have been making efforts to douse the fire," Pardeep Khajuria, a forester, told ANI.

He added, "The maximum fire is under control now..."

Efforts to douse the fire were underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

