Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Food Processing Industry's PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (MOFPI-PMFME) scheme has significantly improved farmers' sugarcane processing capabilities.

Kewal Kumar, a farmer from Dhanoo village in Udhampur district, has incorporated advanced technology into his chemical-free gud (jaggery) production by utilizing the scheme's support.

Kumar has replaced the traditional ox-powered system for extracting sugarcane juice with a tractor, which increases efficiency and reduced labour.

"Earlier, I used to grow wheat or rice. However, under PM Narendra Modi's government, farmers have started getting beneficial subsidies, which enabled me to start sugarcane farming. My work got easier once we started getting subsidies on tractors. I started growing sugarcane and making gud (jaggery). Last year, I sold 15-20 quintals of gud in the market," he said.

This technology shift has also allowed him to meet the growing demand for his organic, chemical-free jaggery (gud).

"I prepared pure organic gud, free of chemicals, which has increased our product's demand. I have attached more farmers to this venture. We have become 'Aatmnirbhar,'" Kumar said.

The increased efficiency of production has not only helped Kumar expand his business but also enabled him to assist other farmers.

"Earlier, we were in a bad condition. But now we enjoy working in the fields because we make a profit. Earlier, we used to stay drowned in debt. Now, whenever we face any financial problem, we take out a loan from KCC (Kisan Credit Card) and pay it back after six months," Kumar explained.

Tikri District Development Council (DDC) member Ashu Sharma has praised the Indian government's efforts in helping Udhampur farmers improve their livelihoods through technology.

"We thank the Indian government for helping our farmers double their income. They have helped our farmers revolutionize their farming through technology," Sharma said.

The implementation of modern farming techniques has allowed local farmers to adopt practices like poly houses and grow new crops such as dragon fruits. Additionally, farmers like Kewal Kumar have embraced organic farming, producing chemical-free gud (jaggery), which has led to increased demand.

"It is joyful to see our farmers using polyhouses or growing dragon fruits... The farmers are making gud organically, completely free of chemicals," Sharma added.

Sharma encouraged other farmers in the region to take full advantage of government schemes. "I want to tell our farmers to utilize the schemes of PM Narendra Modi to benefit their farming. Kewal works really hard and earns well," she said. (ANI)

