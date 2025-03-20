Jaipur, March 20: In a shocking case, the bodies of a businessman, his wife, and their daughter were discovered inside their home in Ballabh Garden in Rajasthan's Bikaner. The police suspect it to be a case of mass suicide. According to reports, the deceased businessman, Nitin Khatri (50), was found hanging from the ceiling, while the bodies of his wife Rajni Khatri (45) and daughter Jessica Khatri (18) were lying on the floor. Concerned neighbours alerted the police on Wednesday night after noticing a foul smell coming from the house.

The Jayanarayan Vyas Colony Police have taken custody of the bodies and initiated an investigation. Nitin Khatri's house is located about 300 meters inside the road opposite the Chirag Hotel in Ballabh Garden. He lived there with his wife and daughter. Bikaner: Suicide Suspected As 3 Family Members Found Dead at Home in Rajasthan, Probe On (Watch Video).

According to neighbours, the family had not been seen for the past some time. Upon arrival, the police found Nitin hanging from a ceiling hook, while his wife and daughter were lying motionless on the floor. Authorities suspect that the bodies had been inside the house for around 2-3 days.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Mobile Operations Branch (MOB) teams were called to the scene for further investigation. Senior officials, including Superintendent of Police Kavendra Singh Sagar and Circle Officer Sadar Vishal Jangid, visited the site along with other police officers. Kota Suicide: MBBS Student Found Hanging in Hostel Room in Rajasthan, Family Blames College Management for Not Passing Him in First-Year Examination.

Vyas Colony Police Station SHO Surendra Pachar said the bodies have been sent to the PBM Hospital for postmortem. Preliminary findings suggest that the family may have committed suicide, but investigators are also exploring the possibility that Nitin may have first killed his wife and daughter before taking his own life. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report comes.

Nitin Khatri ran a business dealing in water and electrical fittings and owned a shop in the same locality. His wife, Rajni, often assisted him at the shop, while their daughter, Jessica, was a commerce student. Neighbours mentioned that the family's business was running well, ruling out financial difficulties as a potential motive. Police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

