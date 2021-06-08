Srinagar, Jun 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1,184 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 3,02,671 on Tuesday, while 11 deaths pushed the toll to 4,101, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 421 were from the Jammu division and 763 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 245 cases, followed by 109 in Baramulla district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 21,817 in the Union Territory, while 2,76,733 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 4,101 as 11 more patients died in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 11 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir and one fresh case was reported since last evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)