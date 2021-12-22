Srinagar, Dec 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 125 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 3,40,161 on Wednesday, while one more fatality due to the virus was reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 28 were from the Jammu division and 97 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 47 cases followed by 20 cases in Jammu district.

There are 1,308 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,34,338, the officials said.

The death toll in the Union Territory due to the pandemic was 4,515 as one fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 50 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

