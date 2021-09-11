Srinagar, Sep 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 146 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 3,26,799, while no new death due to the virus was reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 25 were from the Jammu division and 121 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 72 cases followed by 15 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,301 active cases in the Union Territory as recoveries outnumbered fresh cases while the number of recovered patients was 3,21,086, the officials said.

The death toll in the Union Territory due to the pandemic was 4,412 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 46 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as one fresh case was reported since last evening.

