Srinagar, Nov 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 574 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 1,04,155 on Wednesday, while nine more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,613, officials said.

Out of the 574 fresh cases, 241 were reported from Jammu division and 333 from Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 136 cases, followed by 96 in Jammu, the officials said.

There are 5,570 active cases in the UT, while 96,972 patients have recovered from the infection so far, they said.

Meanwhile, the UT reported nine COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours -- four from Jammu and five from the Kashmir Valley.

