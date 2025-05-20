Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 20 (ANI): As part of their ongoing "Drug Free Udhampur" initiative, the Udhampur police have arrested 50 drug peddlers so far and seized a significant amount of narcotic substances.

Udhampur District SSP Amod Ashok Nagpure said that the police have intensified their crackdown on the district's drug trade, registering 40 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2025.

"Udhampur Police has registered 40 cases in the year 2025 under the NDPS Act and arrested 50 drug peddlers so far under the Drug Free Udhampur initiative. At the same time, four famous drug peddlers have been arrested under the strict provisions of the NDPS Act. A huge amount of narcotic substances have been seized from these drug peddlers," he said.

Further highlighting the police's efforts, he continued, "Taking this battle forward, Udhampur police have so far registered four cases attaching illegal properties of drug peddlers, the total value of which is around 4 Crores. We have also freezed the bank accounts of 32 peddlers from which 16 Lakhs have been recovered."

Udhampur Police have also frozen movable assets of Rs 1.50 crore belonging to notorious drug peddler Mohammad Asif of Hartayan village, Rehambal

SSP Udhampur Amod Ashok Nagpure said, "The operation, carried out under Section 68(F) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, focused on assets allegedly purchased through illegal drug trafficking activities."

SSP Udhampur added that "confiscated property comprises three commercial trucks with registration numbers JK14J-6362, JK14J-8369, and JK20C-4698 and a Bolero vehicle (JK14J-4983). The attachment order was made today under ongoing legal proceedings in respect of FIR No. 14/25, registered at Rehambal Police Station under Sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act."

Mohammad Asif, son of Sanak Mohammad and a resident of Hartayan Rehambal, has been named as a key figure in the area's drug trade. The enforcement action reflects the district police's staunch commitment to their zero-tolerance approach to narcotics distribution and trafficking.

Nagpure explained that this attachment is one part of their "overall approach to dismantle the drug networks by going after their economic pillars."

Udhampur Police have vowed to continue a tough stand against drug crime perpetrators across the district. He added that our Motive is to Drug free Udhampur District. (ANI)

