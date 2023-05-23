Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 22 (ANI): Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police Jammu, Mukesh Singh on Monday held a meeting with Raghunath Bazaar Association and other stakeholder departments to review the implementation of the Street Development Project of Jammu Smart City Limited.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa; Director Tourism, Vivekanand Rai; CEO Jammu Smart City Limited, Rahul Yadav; VC JDA, SSP Traffic and other concerned officers besides President Raghunath Bazar Association, Sanjay Gupta alongwith office bearers of Association and prominent citizens.

The CEO of JSCL gave a PowerPoint presentation and apprised the Div Com and Association about the overview of the street development project.

He informed that under the project the market would be developed as a pedestrian-friendly heritage corridor, which shall add immensely to the shopping experience and increase commerce in the area.

Various other development works will be part of the project including the upgradation of public spaces, provision of state-of-the-art roadside amenities like ornamental street lights, installation of dustbins, benches, water ATMs, underground service corridors for communication utilities, provision of cobblestoned junctions and red sandstone footpaths to enhance the aesthetic and the longevity of the heritage corridor.

The proposal also includes the up-gradation of the road, entry gate at Bharat Mata Chowk, directions, information signage and display boards.

The Divisional Commissioner, while speaking on the occasion said, "Provision for pick and drop off locations and loading and unloading shall be allowed at a specific time. The project proposal has been conceived considering that the stretch shall be made either a no-traffic zone or only a one-way traffic street."

The Div com observed that after completion of the project, the tourist footfall to heritage Raghunath market will increase which will also increase the economy of the market.

The members of the market association gave their valuable suggestions for the effective implementation of the Smart City Project. They also suggested necessary changes in the proposals.

The Div assured them that all their concerns would be considered while executing the project. (ANI)

