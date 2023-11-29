Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) Formers cricketers, including Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and S Sreesanth, participating in the ongoing Legends League T20 here on Tuesday paid obeisance at the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district.

More than 100 former international cricketers, including Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan (India), Shane Watson, Aaron Finch (Australia), Tilakarante Dilshan (Sri Lanka), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel (South Africa), Kevin Petersen (England), Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill (New Zealand), are in Jammu as part of the second season of Legends League T20.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Under Section 144, Liquor Shops Shut for 48 Hours.

After their arrival in Katra, the group of cricketers was welcomed by the Katra Sports Club. They then flew to Sanjichat from where they proceeded to the cave shrine, officials said.

After paying obeisance at the shrine, the cricketers visited Bhairon Ghati to pray at the Bhairon Baba Temple. They returned to Jammu in the evening, officials said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 24-Year-Old Dalit Man in Budaun Beaten With Sticks for Drinking Water From Tap, Dies.

"I have come here to get the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi. I am fortunate to get the opportunity to pay obeisance at the cave shrine," Singh told reporters in Katra before leaving for the cave shrine.

Sharing his experience of playing in Jammu, the former India spinner said, "People are enthusiastic about the matches as they are being held here after many years. We loved playing here," he said.

The Legends League reached Jammu on the third leg of the tournament to play a total of four matches in the city. While the first match was played on Monday, the remaining three matches will be played on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)