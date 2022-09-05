Ramban, September 5: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones in Ramban district, police said on Monday.

"Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44) blocked at Cafeteria Morh, Mehad, in Ramban district due to continuous shooting stones," the police added.

The highway is the main road which connects the Union Territory with the rest of the country. All essential supplies and vehicles pass through the highway.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning very likely over Jammu and Kashmir today. Jammu and Kashmir: 12 Earthquakes Jolted the UT in Past 5 Days.

A cloudburst that struck the holy cave of Amarnath on July 8 resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'Nallah' adjoining the holy cave and claimed 16 lives. In the tragic incident, at least 36 people were also reported missing.

Amarnath Yatra was partially suspended after the cloudburst incident and was later resumed from the Nunwan Pahalgam side on July 11.

Another cloudburst triggered by heavy rains blocked the Srinagar-Leh highway on July 5, after flash floods occurred in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Flash floods also occurred in the Shah Mohallah Kullan area of Kangan in the Ganderbal district on July 3, inundating several houses and causing damage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)