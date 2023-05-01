Jammu, May 1 (PTI) The University of Jammu is taking a landmark initiative by starting mountain and snow craft and disaster management courses for soldiers and officers of the Indian army, Vice Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai said on Monday.

He said the varsity and the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS), Gulmarg will sign an MoU in this regard on May 3.

"While recognising the experiential learning and rigorous training of the Army personnel and their contribution to the country, the university is taking a landmark initiative by starting certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate courses in mountain craft and disaster management and snow craft and disaster management for the jawans and officers," Rai said.

He said the university will also start three skill-based certificate courses in collaboration with HAWS in disaster management with a focus on search, rescue and survival, snow craft and avalanche rescue and rock craft and mountain rescue for its students.

"These programmes will be jointly conducted by the Disaster Management Centre of the Geology Department and the High Altitude Warfare School," Rai said.

