By Joymala Bagchi

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Aug 22 (ANI): Jammu's maiden multimedia-show project, bringing to forth the profound richness of the Dogra culture, will be complete by September this year. Project Musical Water Fountain, complete with a light-and-sound show, costs a total of Rs 10.82 crores.

The latest technologies of projection mapping, sound & light (S&L), Lasers, colourful dancing water fountains and computer-generated imagery to acquaint people with history and legacy of 'Baagh-e- Bahu' will be highlighted.

The initiative will not only serve as mere entertainment but will also enlighten the audience about the Jammu region, it's culture and contribution of the Dogras toward the country.

Chamandeep, Engineer, Tourism department told ANI, "Work is going on for this historical musical fountain and light show project. It is a 30 minutes show with an audience capacity of 400. We aim to run at least three to four shows per day."

Chamandeep further said that an additional project completely based on Dogra food has also been proposed.

The project is believed to enhance the tourism industry further and will successfully create revenue for the J-K government.

"The completion date of this project was March 2020 but it had to be postponed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. We had to apply to DM for permission to restart the project", told Chamandeep.

The project has caused a lot of excitement among the residents of Jammu. They feel the project will enhance Jammu's Dogra culture, gain prominence and impart knowledge about their history and legacy to the visitors.

The entire range of equipment has been received. Audio-related equipment is made in Germany whereas projection-related equipment is from the US.

Soon after completion in September, the fountain will be opened for the public as soon as the COVID situation subsides. (ANI)

