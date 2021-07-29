New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The BJP has worked out detailed logistics for Jan Ashirwad Yatra by new ministers in the Narendra Modi government who could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to disruptions by the opposition.

The Yatra, which is slated to be held between August 16 to 20 for three days, is aimed at seeking blessings of the people by 43 new ministers. Four of the new ministers are from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said BJP has asked its state units to make meticulous planning including appointing yatra in-charges for all ministers. If more than one union minister belongs to a state, separate in-charges are to be appointed.

The yatra will seek to inform people about the achievements of BJP-led central government in internal, external, economic, social, health spheres and programmes aimed at boosting employment through its focus on self-reliance. This would also be done through banners, hoardings and advertisements.

The sources said the party has suggested appointing co-charges, in-charge for media, vehicles, welcome programmes and also several 'pramuks' including for food, publicity, media and social media.

The party has asked the organizers to take care of all COVID-19 related norms including social distancing.

The yatras will cover a distance of 300-400 km in three days and pass through three-four Lok Sabha constituencies and four-five districts.

Sources said the organizers have been urged to plan the route of the yatra in such a way that it touches religious places and goes near places or residences of famous saints, social workers, writers, sportspersons and martyrs.

The starting point of the yatras will be close to airports or railway stations for smooth and timely commencement. However, the new ministers from Uttar Pradesh are likely to start the yatra in cars from Delhi.

Sources said senior and experienced workers of the party will be in-charge of the yatras and priority will be given to local workers.

IT and media cell of the party units will run a campaign for the success of yatra.

Sources said the idea is to introduce the ministers, who come from various backgrounds and include members of weaker sections, to people of the country and specifically to their constituents. The planning is to reflect the spread of the expanded ministry in terms of the representation of Dalits, OBCs, and women.

Prime Minister had reshuffled and expanded his council of ministers earlier this month. Amid disruptions by opposition on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament, he had urged the Chair to take the ministers as introduced.

The expanded council of ministers has 12 ministers belonging to the Scheduled Castes, who are from eight states -- Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Two of the ministers are in the cabinet.

Twenty-seven ministers belong to Other Backward Classes, five of them are in the cabinet.

Eight ministers belong to the Scheduled Tribes and hail from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam and Odisha. Three of them are cabinet ministers. (ANI)

