India News | Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan Says He Likes PM Modi for His Toughness on National Security

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Jana Sena Party president and actor Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said that he likes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his toughness on national security and taking decisions without eyeing just electoral gains.

Nov 07, 2023
Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan Says He Likes PM Modi for His Toughness on National Security
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan with PM Narendra Modi at a rally in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 7 (ANI): Jana Sena Party president and actor Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said that he likes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his toughness on national security and taking decisions without eyeing just electoral gains.

Speaking at a poll rally here with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, he said that during the agitation for Telangana statehood, the slogans were water, jobs and funds for Telangana. But after the formation of the state, those slogans remained as "just slogans but nothing was fulfilled".

He also accused the political leaders of the state of just doing politics with eyeing electoral gains and without having a long-term perspective.

"If Modi had taken decisions with only electoral gains in mind, Article 370 would not have been revoked, and the practice of triple talaq would not have been banned, Ram Mandir would not have been made," the actor-politician said while speaking at the rally.

"A country's development and internal security are important. If anybody attacks us, Modi will make that they will pay a price. That's why I like Modi. Phir ek bar Modi Sarkar," Pawan Kalyan said.

He also mentioned India's number one position in digital payments and the country's economy becoming the 5th largest from the 10th place when Modi first became Prime Minister as his achievements.

In the rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fired a sharp barb at the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) stating that nepotism, corruption and appeasement politics lie in the DNA of the two parties."There are some factors common between the Congress and the BRS, which are nepotism, corruption, and appeasement politics. They lie in the DNA of both Congress and the BRS. Corruption blooms under their protection. The Congress and the BRS will never let a Backward Class person become the Chief Minister," PM Modi said at the poll campaign in Telangana's Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

