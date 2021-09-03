New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to Delhi Police on a bail plea of Preet Singh, one of the main organisers arrested in connection with alleged objectionable sloganeering near Jantar Mantar.

The Bench of Justice Mukta Gupta on Friday sought the response of the Delhi Police and slated the matter for September 15, 2021.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain representing accused Preet Singh submitted that the meeting was held in a very peaceful atmosphere. "Every speaker from the dais delivered speech only on the topic of protest. Not even a single speaker said anything against any person or community," said the advocate.

He also stated that after the function ended, the organisers left the place of the meeting at Jantar Mantar. "If thereafter, any person had said anything or given any byte to media using uncalled for words, the organisers including the applicant cannot be held responsible for the same," the advocate added.

The plea also stated that the prosecution has failed to establish any case against the applicant and no material or video clipping has been placed on record to substantiate any allegation against the applicant attracting Section 153-A of IPC.

Recently, the trial court rejected the bail application of Preet Singh and observed that there was active participation by him in his individual capacity and also as the main organiser of the event which was conducted at Jantar Mantar. A total disregard to the COVID-19 protocol issued by the Government of India was there.

On August 9, a First Information Report had been filed against an unknown group of people in connection with the alleged "raising inciting slogans" at Jantar Mantar. It was alleged by the Police that Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay had called on a march "Colonial Laws and Make Uniform Laws" days ago where the alleged "objectionable slogans" were raised.

A Delhi Police senior official had earlier had told ANI that they were trying to ascertain the authenticity of the video. "After verifying the video strict legal action will be taken against those individuals who have done such act," said the official. (ANI)

