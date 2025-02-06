Guwahati, Feb 6 (PTI) Japan's Ambassador to India, Keiichi Ono, on Thursday visited the Tata semiconductor assembly and test site at Jagiroad in Assam's Morigaon district.

"Visited the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test site in Jagiroad, Assam. Looking forward to seeing Japanese technology and expertise being utilised in the future," he posted on X.

The ambassador also visited a bamboo harvesting site and was received by the officials of the Assam Bio Ethanol Private Limited (ABEPL) and local farmers.

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) is supporting this initiative to boost energy supply and farmers' livelihoods using local resources.

Replying to the post, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that one of the major goals of the upcoming 'Advantage Assam' investment summit will be to boost India-Japan business ties.

"Absolutely Your Excellency! One of the key goals #AdvantageAssam2 will be to ensure Assam emerges as a strong pillar to boost India-Japan business ties," Sarma posted on X.

The chief minister, in another post, said that he also interacted with the Japanese ambassador and a delegation of Japanese business leaders and distinguished personalities at the 5th Japan-India Intellectual Conclave in Guwahati.

"I reiterated our intention to set up a Japanese Industrial Park in Assam and explore short-term opportunities for our skilled workforce in Japan," he added.

Sarma was recently in Japan to engage with prominent business organisations, key Japanese ministers and interacted with leading universities.

