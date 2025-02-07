Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 6 (ANI): A delegation of Japanese industrial leaders and intellectuals visited Assam on Tuesday, making stops at IIT Guwahati and the Tata semiconductor assembly facility, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

This visit comes in anticipation of the Advantage Assam 2.0 conclave scheduled for February 25 and 26 in Guwahati.

"Today, a delegation of Japanese industrial houses and intellectuals came to Guwahati. In the morning, they visited IIT Guwahati and Tata semi-conductor assembly facility. In the evening, we addressed the delegation, which included the Japanese ambassador. These are important occasions before the Advantage Assam 2.0 conclave. We hope to build on all these occasions," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing the media.

Earlier, Sarma also confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would arrive in Guwahati on February 24, where he will participate in the Jhumoir performance and attend the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit on February 25

"The Prime Minister will attend and see the Jhumoir on February 24. On February 25 he will attend the Advantage Assam conclave from 11-30 am to 1-30 pm," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that, apart from the Prime Minister, several Union Ministers will also be part of the Advantage Assam conclave which will be held in Guwahati.

"During my recent Delhi visit I met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed about Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, Majuli-Jorhat bridge and reviewed the Jorhat-Dibrugarh road, discussed Numaligarh-Gohpur tunnel, ring road and other projects," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday attended the preparatory review meeting of 'Jhumoir Binondini', the grand Jhumoir extravaganza, which will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Modi on February 24.

"Discussed key aspects of preparations for a successful celebration of Assam's vibrant culture," Pijush Hazarika said. (ANI)

