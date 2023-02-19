Panaji, Feb 19 (PTI) A Japanese tourist has told Goa police that he was robbed during his vacation in the coastal state, after which a team has been formed to nab the as yet unidentified accused, an official said on Sunday.

Tatsuki Teramoto, in his email complaint, has claimed he was robbed on December 28 last year in Siolim village in North Goa, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told reporters.

"As per his complaint, which was emailed to the director general of police, he was robbed of Rs 30,000 in Indian currency and Rs 1.5 lakh in Japanese currency as well as credit and debit cards, phone," he said.

"The accused have used the debit and credits for transactions that have caused a loss of Rs 9.43 lakh to Teramoto. Anjuna police is probing further," the deputy SP said.

