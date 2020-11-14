Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 14 (ANI): Jawans deployed at border posts on Friday celebrated Diwali, separated from their families but committed in their duty to ensure that citizens of the country enjoy the festival without any fear of security.

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans lit candles and burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali in Jammu's RS Pura.

"We have two families, one that is back home and the other is BSF with whom we are celebrating. People of the country can enjoy the festival, we are here to ensure it," a jawan told ANI.

In Tripura, BSF personnel and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) lit candles at Akhaura-Agartala Integrated Check Post in Agartala, on the eve of Diwali. BSF gifted sweets to BGB during the event.

Sweets were gifted to the BGB on the occasion of Diwali by the BSF Frontier of Mizoram and Cachar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens of the country to light a diya on Diwali as a salute to the soldiers guarding the nation on the borders.

Posting a clip from his Mann Ki Baat radio programme, the Prime Minister said: "We must remember our brave soldiers who are guarding our borders even in this festive time, serving Bharat Mata and providing security. We must celebrate Diwali only after remembering them. We must also light a lamp for these brave sons and daughters of Mother India.". (ANI)

