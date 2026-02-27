What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 27 (ANI): With O Panneerselvam joining DMK on Friday, the photo of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was replaced with that of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in his car.

Panneerselvam, a former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, joined Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) in the presence of Stalin in Chennai. Along with OPS, his son P Ravindhranath Kumar also joined DMK ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu polls.

"I have joined the DMK. I will work and support the DMK as a cadre," Panneerselvam told reporters.

OPS earlier noted that he had joined DMK to put a full stop to his "bitter experience".

"The decision I've taken is my own, to put a fullstop to the bitter experience for me. I thank CM and DMK President Stalin for accepting me to join DMK. I have joined DMK with full joy. EPS is behaving as a dictator, and he has created a situation where AIADMK cannot get victory," Panneerselvam told media persons.

Stalin described Panneerselvam as "dear brother" and praised his humility and virtues.

"Former Chief Minister and dear brother Thiru. O. Panneerselvam has joined the mother organisation, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. I welcome him with open arms. He, who bears the name of the great leader of the Dravidian movement, has joined our great movement to safeguard the Dravidian movement's ideology," he posted on X.

Stalin said the 2026 Assembly election is a democratic battle against the BJP, and various democratic forces are joining the DMK alliance. He described Panneerselvam as a humble and virtuous leader.

"The 2026 Assembly election is a democratic battle between Tamil Nadu and the fascist BJP. It is with this realisation that various democratic forces are joining the DMK alliance. Our brother who has joined us, Thiru. O. Panneerselvam is a loving person, a virtuous person, a humble person! May his arrival be for the welfare! May Tamil Nadu triumph!" Stalin added.

Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK after a leadership tussle with Edappadi K Palaniswami back in 2022. (ANI)

