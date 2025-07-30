Gurugram, Jul 29 (PTI) A migrant worker was hung upside down and beaten with sticks by four people here in the basement of an under-construction building in Sector 37-C, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, a native of Rajasthan, operated an excavator and was accused of stealing electric cables.

The incident, which police said took place on June 10, came to light when a video of the beating surfaced on social media and was shared widely.

Police have arrested the four seen in the video, all of them security guards at the residential building where it was shot.

The four were identified as Pushpendra, 39, from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, Ajit Singh, 38, from Kharak Kalan village of Bhiwani, Krishan Kumar, 19, from Khandoda in Rewari, and Amit Kumar, 39, from Amritsar's Khasa village.

"During police interrogation, it was revealed that all of the accused work as security guards at the under-construction society building. The person they beat used to work as a JCB driver there," said a Gurugram police spokesperson.

He said that on June 10 night, the driver allegedly stole some electric wires from the construction site and was beaten over it by the four men.

The victim no more works at the construction site, he added.

