New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) A Janata Dal (United) delegation headed by its president Rajeev Ranjan Singh, better known as Lalan Singh, will be visiting poll-bound Manipur on a three-day tour from October 8 as the party works to fight the upcoming assembly elections.

Party leaders K C Tyagi, Afaque Ahmad Khan and MP R P Mandal, who is in charge of the state, will be other members of the delegation.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party has been preparing to contest the assembly polls in states like Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.

As part of the old socialist bloc, the party believes it can muster up some support in select seats in UP and has highlighted its past performance in Manipur to bolster its presence there.

Singh had earlier said that the JD(U) will seek an alliance with the BJP and fight independently if it does not work out.

