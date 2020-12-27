Patna (Bihar) [India], December 27 (ANI): After six JD-U MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh joined the BJP on Friday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi said NDA is one family and the development in Arunachal Pradesh would not affect the alliance in Bihar.

Speaking to the media after her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Renu Devi said the national leadership asked the Bihar unit of the party to focus on the development of the state under the guidance of the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"The Prime Minister asked us to focus on the development of Bihar with the guidance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. We have to make Bihar a self-reliant state. NDA is a family, and all the members of the family have to work together for the betterment of the state. The incident in Arunachal Pradesh won't affect the alliance in Bihar," she said.

With 6 MLA out, JD-U now has just one MLA in the 60-member Arunachal assembly. BJP and JD-U are allies in the coalition government in Bihar. (ANI)

